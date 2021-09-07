Hollywood star Hugh Jackman mourns his father

The Hollywood star shares sad news with his fans: his father Christopher has died at the age of 84. Hugh Jackman publicly bids farewell with touching words.

It’s not an easy time Hugh Jackman is going through right now. The actor just underwent another biopsy, as his doctors feared his skin cancer might be back. Jackman has had several surgeries since he was diagnosed with basal cell cancer in 2013. The result was not clear, which is why the procedure has to be repeated in a few weeks, said the 56-year-old on Twitter.

“He dedicated his life to his family”

Now he shares the next message there, which makes his followers sad: “In the early hours of the morning on Australian Father’s Day, my father passed away peacefully,” writes the Hollywood star on a photo of Christopher John Jackman, who was 84 years old.









“Although I am very sad, I am filled with great gratitude and love. My father was, in one word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is now at peace with God” , adds the “Wolverine” star.

Hugh Jackman had a particularly close relationship with his father. The actor was born in Sydney, but his parents are both from the UK. When he was eight years old, his mother decided to return to her homeland – without her family. Father Christopher took care of him and his four siblings.

After a long period of radio silence, the 56-year-old is now in regular contact with his mother again. In recent years, however, he has repeatedly made it clear with postings how grateful he is to his father for his sacrifice. And so he now said goodbye.