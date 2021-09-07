Hollywood star Emily Blunt: she suffered from this as a child!

Emily Blunt (33) has been among the elite of female Hollywood stars not just since the action thriller “Sicario”. While her new film “The Girl on the Train” (Germany release: October 27, 2016) is just conquering US cinemas, the beautiful actress is talking about her difficult childhood.

Opposite the US magazine InStyle she explains that as a child she was teased a lot because of her stuttering. “I think whatever you’ve been through in life, it paves your way,” Hollywood beauty encourages young people in particular. Even as a successful star, she is still fighting: “When I’m tired or embarrassed, I still struggle with articulation.”

Your career should give courage to many people. In 2017 she will also be heard more and more in the cinema: She got speaking roles in three animated films. As a child, she would never have thought of that. To help other affected people, she is committed as an ambassador for the “American Institute for Stuttering”. She is supported by her husband John Krasinski (36), with whom she has been married since 2010 and has two children. In the video below the article you can see again how hard her second pregnancy was.









