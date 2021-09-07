Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Here Christian Bale makes a race with his son

By Vimal Kumar
56




What a wonderful father-son moment! No question about it: Christian Bale (45) is one of the most sought-after actors of all. The Hollywood star gives for his roles [Artikel nicht gefunden]: He already starved himself thirty kilos for his role in “The Machinist”, only to get himself back into muscular top form for his Batman role. Indeed Christian is not just passionate about his job – he is also a loving father: together with his wife Sibi Blažić he has two children, 14-year-old Emmeline and five-year-old Joseph. With the latter, the cinema fame was now photographed in a particularly sweet situation: The two competed against each other!

Paparazzi caught the father-son duo in Brentwood – in a particularly concentrated phase: The 45-year-old and his offspring wanted to compete in terms of speed when sprinting to the parked car. And the fit film hero obviously had a lot of trouble keeping up! While the little man beamed up to both eyes, Papa had a much more serious look. No wonder, because in the end it looks like it is in the photos Christian pretty much smeared against its competitor!

In general, the mime has often shown in the past that the family is very important to him. He has been married to his wife and mother of his children for almost 20 years. In an interview with US Weekly At a film premiere he once raved about his sweetheart: “She is possibly the strongest woman I have ever met in my life.” Then he turned to his queen of hearts during the conversation and confessed: “And you move me to tears. I’m just too much of a softie.”

Christian Bale and his son Joseph in Brentwood

green / X17online.com / ActionPress

Christian Bale and his son Joseph in Brentwood
Christian Bale in Hollywood, 2019
Christian Bale and his son in December 2019

green / X17online.com / ActionPress

Christian Bale and his son in December 2019


