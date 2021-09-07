“Harry Potter” star becomes a horror icon · KINO.de

“Harry Potter” star Harry Melling will play a well-known horror writer after his success in the Netflix series “The Ladies’ Gambit”.

Most will Harry Melling know from the “Harry Potter” films. There he played Dudley Dursley, the spoiled and spoiled cousin of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe). In the meantime, the actor is barely recognizable and quite busy in the film and series sector. Most recently he was in the successful Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” and in the Netflix film “The Old Guard”. For his next film on the streaming service, he slips into the role of a horror icon.

As reported by Deadline, Melling becomes famous horror writers Edgar Allan Poe in the mystery thriller “The Pale Blue Eye“Play from Netflix. The film is a project close to the heart of director Scott Cooper, on which he has been working for over ten years. Cooper recently shot the western “Feinde – Hostiles” with Christian Bale. This will also play the leading role in “The Pale Blue Eye”.

This is what “The Pale Blue Eye” is all about

The film is set in 1830 at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York State. A series of brutal murders of young cadets rock the community there. So Augustus Landor (Bale), a New York City police officer, is called in to deal with the case. He receives help from the young cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).

Poe, who among other things wrote the short story “The Fall of the House of Usher”, which has already been filmed, was actually a cadet at West Point in 1930 before he devoted himself more intensively to his literary career. “The Pale Blue Eye” is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, with Scott Cooper also writing the script. Since the Netflix film is still in the early stages of production, there is currently no start date.

