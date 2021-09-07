Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsGwyneth Paltrow unpacks through Jack Nicholson & Weinstein
News

Gwyneth Paltrow unpacks through Jack Nicholson & Weinstein

By Vimal Kumar
0
65




Gwyneth Paltrow (46) was one of the women who went public with allegations of sexual harassment against the film producer Harvey Weinstein (66) in 2017 and ultimately ensured that the 66-year-old now has to answer in court. The incident between Gwyneth and the entrepreneur is now around 20 years ago. The actress now revealed that she would never have shown fear to stand up to Weinstein.

“He was a tyrant,” revealed the 46-year-old in an interview with the magazine Variety. “I’ve never had a problem rebelling against him. I wasn’t afraid of him “she explained. The entrepreneur saw it as her duty to reject him. “We fought a lot of fights,” said Gwyneth. Harvey is said to have touched her in a hotel room while filming the film “Emma” together and asked her for a massage: “I had this one really uncomfortable, strange experience. After that, he never behaved inappropriately towards me again. “

Made her breakthrough Gwynethwhen she won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love. This strip was also made by Harvey produced. Actor Jack Nicholson (81) presented her with her award at the time. In the interview, she now also revealed that Jack asked her out on a date before the awards show. She then only replied: “I have a boyfriend!” Back then was Gwyneth with Ben Affleck (46).




Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow in October 2002
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Nicholson at the 2007 Oscars
Gwyneth Paltrow in March 2019


Previous articleHistoric day for Bitcoin – and the Reddit traders are planning the fireworks in the evening
Next articleCardi B has become a mom: these stars are happy with her!
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv