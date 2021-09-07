George Clooney: New Luxury Estate! He is drawn to Provence

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: George Clooney is moving to the south of France +++ This is how Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s first date went +++ Jennifer Garner is supposed to tie up with ex John Miller again.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



May 7, 2021



Just in time for his 60th birthday: Is this George Clooney giving himself a present?



160 hectares, an 18th century country house, a pond, swimming pool and vineyards: all this is offered by actor George Clooney, 60’s new estate in Brignoles in the south of France. The town hall confirmed the purchase on Thursday (May 6, 2021) – the day of Clooney’s 60th birthday. Did the filmmaker give himself a gift with the property?

Amal and George Clooney can enjoy the new property together with their twins Alexander and Ella. © Getty Images

With the property in Provence, Clooney is in a first-class neighborhood: The Chateau Miraval winery, owned by Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, is just a few minutes away by car. The Château Margüi owned by George Lucas, 76, can also be reached quickly. In the future, Clooney will not only be able to enjoy a picturesque property in France, but also great company.

May 6, 2021



Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: First Date Sex



Joshua Jackson, 42, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, met and fell in love in 2018, and in 2019 the couple tied the knot. On the show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Jodie Turner-Smith revealed what happened on her first date.

“When I met my husband for the first time, we had a one-night stand,” she chatted and joked: “We are now in a two- or three-year one-night stand.” The two met for the first time at a party, the start was a bit bumpy. “First I saw him before he saw me, and when I saw him I said, ‘I want this one,'” said Turner-Smith. “And then when he saw me, I just pretended I hadn’t seen him.”

Today Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are happily married and the parents of a young daughter. “I think it’s really nice to be with someone who is so supportive and loving,” Turner-Smith said of the Dawson’s Creek heartbreaker in a recent People interview. “We are so similar in so many things. We are like mirrors for one another. And I just love this person very much.”

May 5, 2021



Jennifer Garner starts second attempt with John Miller



Jennifer Garner, 49, seems to be giving an old love a second chance. But anyone who now hopes that the actress is finally back with ex-husband and the father of her children Ben Affleck, 48, will be disappointed. As an insider confirms the celebrity portal “Us Weekly”, she starts another attempt with ex John Miller, 42. “Jen and John are back together,” the source said. “It started a couple of weeks ago.”

The first love rumors about the Hollywood beauty and the CEO of the burger chain “CaliGroup” were loud in October 2018, the same month that she and Ben Affleck were officially divorced. At this point, they are said to have been a couple for six months. “It’s going to be pretty serious,” said an insider at the time. In November 2018, they were first seen publicly together on a date in the cinema. Their relationship ended in August 2020, but their love obviously didn’t.

John Miller © imago images

May 4, 2021



The music scene mourns star DJ Pierce Fulton



It is sad news that will reach the music scene on Monday, May 3, 2021: The successful US DJ Pierce Fulton has died. He was only 28 years old. With a video and emotional lines, his brother Griff Fulton says goodbye via Instagram. “It breaks my heart to have to tell you that my brother Pierce died on Thursday evening after a tragic battle with his mental health,” he begins his posting. “Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love and incomprehensible creativity. He was loving, caring, attentive, silly and sweet.” In addition, Griff publishes a compilation of numerous photos that Pierce shows with family and friends, celebrating and making music.

Born in New York, he made his big breakthrough in the electronic scene in 2014 with the single “Kuaga”. Since then he has celebrated great success with “Burrowed Lives” in 2016 and “Waiting for Tomorrow” in collaboration with Martin Garrix and “Linkin Park” member Mike Shinoda. In August of last year his last album “Keeping the Little Things” was released.

In his heartbreaking post, his brother thanks everyone who has heard his songs, bought tickets for his shows, danced with him and got to know him personally, but also draws attention to the importance of mental health. “The past year has been a difficult time for everyone. If you or someone you know has problems, please take your intuition seriously, talk about your feelings and seek help.”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

May 3, 2021



Did Justin Hartley secretly remarry?



Justin Hartley, 44, caused quite a sensation with his sudden split from Selling Sunset beauty Chrishell Stause, 39. Shortly after his divorce there are rumors that the “This Is Us” star may have remarried. The reason for these speculations are the latest paparazzi shootings of the American who is divorced twice and his girlfriend Sofia Pernas, 31, who shows “Page Six”. In love, the two actors turtle on the beach in Malibu, laugh wildly and can hardly keep their hands off each other. One detail catches the eye: both wear a ring on their left ring finger, she a silver one, he a reddish one. The wedding ring is traditionally worn there in the USA.

Justin Hartley officially divorced ex Chrishell Stause in January 2021. The 39-year-old addressed the traumatic separation from the beau in the reality TV series “Selling Sunset”. Accordingly, he is said to have informed her at the end of 2019 without warning and via text message that he wanted to divorce her. The first rumors of love about the 41-year-old and the new woman at his side made the rounds just a few months later, in May 2020. It wasn’t until New Year’s Eve that he and Sofia Pernas made their love official with a selfie on Instagram.









Will Smith shows his changed body



In the past few years, Will Smith, 52, has mostly played the role of the action hero. A certain level of fitness and a hardened body were of course indispensable for this. However, there is currently not much of that left in the Hollywood star: He seems to have put on a few pounds during the lockdown.

He is now personally delivering the proof of this. “I’ll be honest with you guys – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” the actor writes about a recording that, well, doesn’t make him particularly advantageous. He stands in his garden dressed only in underpants, training jacket and slippers and seems to be telling something. The open jacket gives you a glimpse of the 52-year-old’s bare upper body – and it looks very different from what we’re used to: a small affluence tummy now replaces his six-pack.

Nevertheless, he gets a lot of approval from followers and celebrity friends for his honest posting. “This is the greatest posting in the history of social media,” praised musician Questlove, 50, his colleague. “You have been in good shape all your life. Enjoy your bad body with pride! Let’s end the … carbohydrate discrimination,” jokes one user. Another follower alludes to the somewhat stout head of the family from the series “The Prince of Bel Air”: “You look like Uncle Phil here, brother.” Another comment gets right to the point: “Let me be honest with you. You are 52. You look great.”

