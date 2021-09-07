From Family Guy to Black Swan

Mila Kunis nags the moody Jackie Burkhart from “The Wild Seventies” into our hearts. After the hit series, the actress with the two-tone eyes single-mindedly conquered the cinemas. Whether as a cool contract killer, ambitious ballerina, wicked witch or stressed mother: Here you will find thirteen highlights of her career.

“The Wild Seventies” (1998 – 2006)

Mila Kunis made her first appearances at the age of eleven in TV series such as “Baywatch” and “Zeit der Sehnsucht”. However, her big breakthrough came when she was cast on the sitcom “The Wild Seventies”. For eight seasons she embodies the superficial Jackie Burkhart, who often gets on the nerves of her on-off friend Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and his clique.

Knew? Today Kunis and Kutcher are married in real life and have two children together.





“Family Guy” (since 1999)

“Shut up, Meg!” – Kunis has been listening to this saying for a good 20 years. Since 1999 she has spoken to Meg Griffin in the English dubbing of the long-lived cartoon series “Family Guy”. Not exactly a happy character, because Meg is an unpopular teenage girl who constantly gets the worst and is either ignored or insulted by her family.

Knew? Kunis is often called “Shut up, Meg” on the street, as she revealed in an interview on the Graham Norton Show.





“Never again sex with your ex” (2008)

After the end of “The Wild Seventies”, Mila Kunis quickly gained a foothold in the cinema – and landed a direct hit with “Never again sex with your ex”. The comedy focuses on the composer Peter (Jason Segel), who wants to get over the painful separation from his ex Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in a luxury resort. It’s just stupid that Sarah is relaxing here with her new boyfriend. But the pretty receptionist Rachel (Kunis) promises consolation …

Knew? The topless picture of Rachel in the film shows a body double.





“Max Payne” (2008)

In the video game adaptation “Max Payne” Kunis is allowed to show her powerful side. She plays the Russian contract killer Mona Sax, who is on the search for the murderer of her sister Natasha (Olga Kurylenko). The main suspect is Detective Max Payne (Mark Wahlberg), whose wallet was found on Natasha’s body. However, Payne is able to convince Sax of his innocence. Together they set out to track down the real killer.

Knew? Mila Kunis is originally from Ukraine and speaks fluent Russian.





“The Book of Eli” (2010)

Next stop: the post-apocalyptic action film “The Book of Eli”. The year is 2044, and after years of armed conflict the earth is an inhospitable wasteland. The lone fighter Eli (Denzel Washington) roams through them with a mysterious, powerful book that the brutal despot Carnegie (Gary Oldman) wants to snatch for himself. Mila Kunis plays Solara, a young woman who flees Carnegie and becomes Eli’s companion.

Knew? Kunis is nominated for best actress in an action film at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards for her appearance in “The Book of Eli”.





“Black Swan” (2010)

With her supporting role in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan” Kunis reached a high point in her career and earned a Golden Globe nomination. She plays a member of the New York Ballet ensemble, which is to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”. The ambitious Nina (Natalie Portman) has secured the dual role of white and black swan. However, the young woman can cope with the pressure from competitor Lily (Kunis), director Thomas (Vincent Cassel) and her mother less and less.

Knew? Aronofsky tries to subtly incite the befriended actresses Portman and Kunis against each other on the set in order to create more tension in the film.





“Friends with certain advantages” (2011)

They are young, attractive and successful – headhunter Jamie (Kunis) and art director Dylan (Justin Timberlake) just don’t want a relationship. Therefore, they become friends who have noncommittal sex with each other. When feelings come into play, it gets complicated.









Knew? In the same year, “Friendship Plus” appears with a very similar storyline. STARRING: Mila Kunis’ future husband Ashton Kutcher and her “Black Swan” colleague Natalie Portman.





“Ted” (2012)

As a child, John (Mark Wahlberg) wants nothing more than that his teddy bear comes to life. In a magical way, his dream comes true. The rest of the story, however, is anything but fairytale: Ted indulges in alcohol, drugs and sex and also almost messes up his friend John, who is now over 30, the tour with his girlfriend Lori (Kunis).

Knew? “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane speaks to Ted and casts Kunis, who voices Meg in his animated series, as Lori.





“The Fantastic World of Oz” (2013)

“The Wizard of Oz” from 1939 is one of the classics of US films. More than 70 years after the original, “The Fantastic World of Oz” tells the story: The viewer learns how the magician Oscar Diggs (James Franco) got to the magical land of Oz and became its ruler. Here he meets the witch Theodora (Kunis), whose fate he seals.

Knew? It’s not their first collaboration Franco and Kunis. Among other things, you played a weird couple in the comedy “Date Night” in 2010.





“Jupiter Ascending” (2015)

When the Wachowskis call, Mila Kunis doesn’t hesitate long either. She takes on the lead role in “Jupiter Ascending”, a sci-fi action film. The cleaning lady Jupiter Jones (Kunis) learns that she is the rightful heir to the throne of the Abrasax alien dynasty, which also includes the earth. But the Abrasax offspring Balem (Eddie Redmayne) and Titus (Douglas Booth) are striving after her life, as the profitable harvest of the earth is imminent.

Knew? “Jupiter Ascending” becomes a megaflop for the Wachowskis both financially and in the press. Only the show values ​​of the space opera are convincing.





“Bad Moms” and “Bad Moms 2” (2016 & 2017)

Kunis is a mother herself, so what could be more natural than playing one in the film? In “Bad Moms” and its sequel, the three stressed-out mothers Amy (Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) are fed up with fulfilling the expectations of their surroundings. From now on they play by their own rules, get drunk in a bar, mix up the supermarket – and certainly not bake a cake for the school bazaar.

Knew? Kunis was pregnant with their second child while filming “Bad Moms”.





“Bad Spies” (2018)

Even as a spy, Mila Kunis’ character cannot exactly cover herself with fame. In “Bad Spies” the neurotic cashier Audrey (Kunis) learns that her ex-boyfriend is a real spy and has to watch him get killed. So she flees the country with her best friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) and an important USB stick. But the CIA and contract killers are always on the heels of the clumsy duo.

Knew? While filming in Budapest, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher make a detour to their hometown of Chernivtsi in western Ukraine.





