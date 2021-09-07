First trailer presented: “Matrix” is celebrating a comeback after 18 years

The year is 1999. Shortly before the turn of the millennium, a science fiction epic made film history: “Matrix”. Two more sequels follow, but they are less groundbreaking. Then there is radio silence for 18 years. Now, however, “Matrix” is returning.

It’s official: The fourth part of the “Matrix” film series will be called “The Matrix: Resurrections”. It was revealed at the CinemaCon industry get-together in Las Vegas. Corresponding speculation, however, had been going on since February after a stylist of the film accidentally posted a thank you card with the title on Instagram.

A trailer was also shown at CinemaCon, which gives a first glimpse into the new film. The clip has not yet been published, but has been retold. “Entertainment Weekly” reports that in the opening sequence in his role as Neo, Keanu Reeves asks his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, “Am I crazy?” He replies: “We don’t use that word here.”









The blue pills are back

In another scene, Neo and Trinity, again played by Carrie-Anne Moss, meet in a café, but they don’t seem to remember each other. “Do we know each other?” Asks Trinity. Furthermore, one sees Neo swallowing pills and looking at himself in the mirror, while “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane is playing. The blue pills that stood in the first part for living on ignorantly in the matrix are also back.

In addition, a blue-haired woman appears who tells Neo that he must follow her if he wants to learn the truth. Fans of action and fight scenes will also get their money’s worth. Entertainment Weekly describes jumping, spinning, slow motion martial arts and gravity defying acrobatics.

Theatrical release in December

“Matrix: Resurrections” is the first sequel in the series in 18 years. Lana Wachowski directs, this time without her sister Lilly. Stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci are part of the cast of the new film, which is due to hit theaters on December 22nd.

The original film, simply titled “Matrix”, dates from 1999 and caused a storm of enthusiasm at the time. The two sequels “Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix Revolutions” published in 2003, however, only met with a mixed response. The greater the tension should be whether part four will be able to fully convince the audience and critics again.