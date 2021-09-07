Tuesday, September 7, 2021
News

"Filled with gratitude": Hugh Jackman mourns his father

By Sonia Gupta
Tuesday, September 07, 2021

“Filled with gratitude”
Hugh Jackman mourns his father

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has to say goodbye to his father. Christopher John Jackman was “in one word, extraordinary,” writes the 52-year-old. Some Hollywood stars also show their sympathy.

Actor Hugh Jackman mourns his beloved father. As the 52-year-old “Wolverine” star announced on social networks, Christopher John Jackman died early on Sunday morning – Father’s Day in his native Australia.




Jackman said goodbye to his father with a touching post, which he uploaded to Instagram, among other places. “Although I feel deeply sad, I am also filled with such gratitude and love,” reads next to a photo of the deceased. Jackman’s father was, “in one word, extraordinary”. “He has dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he has now found his peace with God.”

Jackman’s post contains numerous condolences, including comments from several Hollywood colleagues. “I’m so sorry, Hugh. Send you lots of love,” wrote Naomi Watts, for example. Ryan Reynolds said he was “lucky” to have “met” Jackman’s father.

Accountant Christopher John Jackman, who had a university degree from Cambridge, had Hollywood star Hugh and four other children with his ex-wife Grace McNeil, with whom he emigrated from England to Australia in 1967. McNeil left him in 1976 and returned to their old homeland with their two daughters. Hugh Jackman and his two older brothers were subsequently raised by their father.


