“Everything I Needed”: Katy Perry blossoms in Mamarolle

Katy Perry (36) has finally arrived! A year ago, the musician and her partner Orlando Bloom (44) became parents. While it is already the second child for the actor, the singer experiences the happiness of being a parent for the first time. The mother of the little ones Daisy “I Kissed a Girl” interpreter even described being a “healing journey”. Makes in an interview Katy now it is clear how much she is thriving in her new role.

The 36-year-old no longer wants to miss everyday life with her daughter, as she does towards her LVR Magazine asserts – quite the opposite. “[Daisy] is all I’ve ever needed “, summarizes Katy together. The fact that her baby is “adaptable and in a good mood” makes her life a lot easier. The American has now found her parenting style and immediately discarded her initial plans. “All that counts is that everyone is happy” is the proud mother’s credo.

Even though Orlando is currently in front of the camera in Prague, tried Katyto have as much family time as possible and therefore regularly jets to Europe with Daisy. “We visit him often. I love [meine Tochter] to carry with me and to run around with the stroller all day “says the artist. In this way, she can playfully bring the little ones closer to their environment.









Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Louis Vuitton Perfume Dinner

Katy Perry, singer

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Venice in June 2021

