Eva Mendes explains why she doesn’t post anything about Ryan Gosling and her children

The actress explains on Instagram why she doesn’t want to post photos of her family.

Have been for almost a decade Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling already a couple. The two met in 2011 while filming “The Place Beyond the Pines” and are now parents of two daughters. On the Instagram account of Eva Mendes however, her family life rarely takes place – now she explains why it is so.

Recently shared Mendes a painting by the Belgian artist René Magritte on her account. “In times like these I don’t know what to post – so I’ll post things that move me in the hope that they will move you too,” the actress said in the accompanying caption. She decided to post, among other things, because she did not see her immediate family Instagram wants to thematize. In the comment column, a fan asked why that is – and received an answer promptly.

“I’ve always had a clear line when it comes to my husband and children. Of course I talk about them – to a certain extent – but I won’t post any photos from our everyday lives. And because my children are still so small and not understand what it means to post a photo of you, I don’t have your consent “, so Mendes in their answer. She will not post photos of her daughters until they are old enough to give their consent.

Also mentioned her famous partner Mendes in their statement: “What Ryan and as far as I’m concerned, it works just fine for both of us to stay private. “The fact that she has to justify this decision at all doesn’t bother the actress, as she reveals in another comment:” I have no problem explaining myself. People and their questions are important to me. “