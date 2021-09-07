Ethereum Falls 10% – Investors Need Strong Nerves By Investing.com



© Reuters Ethereum falls 10% – investors need strong nerves



Investing.com – traded $ 3,534.87 on the Investing.com Index at 16:50 (14:50 GMT) on Tuesday, down 10.28%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since June 21st.

The recent downward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 429.82B or 19.27% ​​of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 3,514.60 on the lower side and $ 3,945.79 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value rose 7.03%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 23.82B or 14.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 3,384.8164 on the downside and $ 4,024.8867 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 19.04% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 48,722.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.90%.

Cardano was down 16.45% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.4183.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 939.30B or 42.11% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was last at $ 82.21B or 3.69% of the total market capitalization.