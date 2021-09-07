Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsEmily Blunt: Baby confession while filming
News

Emily Blunt: Baby confession while filming

By Arjun Sethi
0
46




Luke Evans, 37, was one of the first to find out about Emily Blunt’s, 33, pregnancy.

The actress (‘Edge of Tomorrow’) kept her sweet secret from the public for a long time, but she revealed her co-star during the filming of the thriller ‘Girl on the Train’.

“I was one of the first to hear about it,” said the Welsh star (‘Dracula Untold’), a guest on the British breakfast program ‘This Morning’. “We had a little scuffle and shortly before that Emily leaned over to me and whispered, ‘I’m four months pregnant’. She decided at that moment to tell me that. But it was necessary – I was about to to throw them across the room, “smirked Luke.




In the meantime, Emily has already had her baby. She became a mother for the second time in June, this time to a daughter named Violet. With her husband John Krasinski (36, ‘Away We Go – Auf nach Irgendwo’) she is already raising little Hazel (2).

Incidentally, in ‘Girl on the Train’, the British woman plays an alcoholic woman who, after separating from her husband, begins to watch another couple out of grief. She witnessed a shocking incident. In Germany, the new film with Emily Blunt and Luke Evans will open on October 27th.


Previous articleNetflix is ​​making four new films with Adam Sandler · KINO.de
Next articleMCU figure is back after a long break · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv