Emily Blunt: Baby confession while filming

Luke Evans, 37, was one of the first to find out about Emily Blunt’s, 33, pregnancy.

The actress (‘Edge of Tomorrow’) kept her sweet secret from the public for a long time, but she revealed her co-star during the filming of the thriller ‘Girl on the Train’.

“I was one of the first to hear about it,” said the Welsh star (‘Dracula Untold’), a guest on the British breakfast program ‘This Morning’. “We had a little scuffle and shortly before that Emily leaned over to me and whispered, ‘I’m four months pregnant’. She decided at that moment to tell me that. But it was necessary – I was about to to throw them across the room, “smirked Luke.









In the meantime, Emily has already had her baby. She became a mother for the second time in June, this time to a daughter named Violet. With her husband John Krasinski (36, ‘Away We Go – Auf nach Irgendwo’) she is already raising little Hazel (2).

Incidentally, in ‘Girl on the Train’, the British woman plays an alcoholic woman who, after separating from her husband, begins to watch another couple out of grief. She witnessed a shocking incident. In Germany, the new film with Emily Blunt and Luke Evans will open on October 27th.