El Salvador starts a dangerous experiment

The cryptocurrency prevents a clear exchange rate for the country. (Photo: Reuters)

A Bitcoin machine in El Salvador

Hawala: This is the name of informal payment systems that work astonishingly well in many emerging countries, sometimes even in crisis areas. They are also used for transfers home to their families by people who have found work in rich countries.

The Hawalas are often based on relationships or acquaintances. You send money by simply crediting it to the recipient. At some point later, the balance may have to be settled, but not for every single payment.

El Salvador is now introducing a kind of hawala. The only difference is that relational trust is not used as the basis, but rather the blockchain of bitcoins. A so-called Lightning network is used here, in which every payment no longer has to be recorded in the blockchain, which saves time and money.

With this electronic hawala, El Salvador wants to solve typical emerging market problems: payment transactions that are too expensive, especially for transfers from abroad, and too few bank accounts.







