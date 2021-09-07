Dwayne Johnson: This unusual list is headed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The US magazine “People” lists 100 reasons why you just have to love the USA. At the top of the list is Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

He is a Hollywood star, a box-office magnet and has already achieved quite a lot. Now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) heads an unusual list of the US magazine “People”, which voted the actor in 2016 as the “Sexiest Man Alive”. So before 99 other reasons, it’s the top reason to love the United States.









“It feels good,” says Johnson, who graces the cover of the current issue, of this extraordinary title. He has had good luck with his career over the past few years. The actor is grateful for the award. Back in Hawaii, where he grew up and photos were taken for the issue, the superstar was just a boy who had problems at school. He never dreamed of landing on the cover of the magazine and “definitely not with that kind of title”.

The corona pandemic is also difficult for him



However, the corona pandemic has also affected him and his family in recent months, says the 49-year-old. Johnson has been married to wife Lauren Hashian since 2019. Together they have their daughters Jasmine (5) and Tia (3). Another daughter, Simone (19), comes from the actor’s previous marriage.

“I used to do this weird thing every day where I still got up and dressed like I was going somewhere – with my shoes and everything,” Johnson explains. This helped him psychologically. With regard to his family, he had to learn to be more patient. For 13 or 14 years he has been with his current wife, who will “kill” him for not knowing exactly, the star laughs. There is sometimes an argument between the two, but after ten minutes it is all over again. Then the couple try to find “a bit of humor in the things we just said”.

