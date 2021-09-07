Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. Today | news
News

Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. Today | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
56




The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at $ 51,083.81 in the red. The day before, the rate was $ 52,687.98.

Bitcoin Cash rate reduced Bitcoin Cash rate to $ 739.74 after trading at $ 784.08 the previous day.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum course is easier compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,769.49. The price was yesterday at $ 3,931.63.




The Litecoin price went down to $ 207.18. The price had been at $ 219.71 the day before.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now $ 1.291 in the red. The previous day the rate was 1.391 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.631. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.834.

The Monero price was trading at $ 290.69 on Tuesday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 315.06 US dollars.

The IOTA is trading lighter at $ 1.671. The day before, the price was quoted at $ 1.798.

The Verge course stagnated on Tuesday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0284 after trading at $ 0.0308 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.3846 on Tuesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.4230 US dollars.

The NEM rate goes back to $ 0.2164. The NEM thus fell short of the previous day’s level of 0.2376 US dollars.

The Dash price has fallen compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 234.97. The price was yesterday at $ 255.51.

The NEO has decreased. At noon, the NEO price fell to $ 58.68 after trading at $ 63.57 the day before.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image Sources: Pasuwan / Shutterstock.com


Previous article“That Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a German startup is a good headline”
Next articleNetflix is ​​making four new films with Adam Sandler · KINO.de
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv