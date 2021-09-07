1,753
Chris Pratt shows a previously unknown talent on Instagram and makes his fans freak out
Los Angeles – He’s got the hang of it: Hollywood star Chris Pratt (41) proves its followers Instagram with this special challenge that he has a lot of instinct.
Hardly anyone has not yet risen to this challenge. Many failed mercilessly: The magic cube was a must in every child’s room in the 1980s.
In the meantime, the retro fun is right back in – now certainly a little more thanks to the Marvel superhero.
In one of his latest posts on the social network, he shows that he has mastered the tricky game and solves the Rubik’s Cube within just 60 seconds.
The actor turns and turns the Rubik’s Cube in his hands with great concentration.
Again and again he is very close – almost all pages are the same color. And then: “I finally did it!” The 41-year-old proudly proclaims.
But even Pratt was not a natural and, according to his own account, practiced for over a year until he got the hang of it. And the Avengers hero proves: Practice makes perfect!
Of the World record however, is five seconds. Perhaps Pratt’s next goal is that?
Chris Pratt fans are enthusiastic about the short clip on Instagram
In any case, his followers are enthusiastic about the abilities of their idol and have already liked the post over 3.5 million times.
In the comment column there is mainly praise for the father of two children. “Buddy, that was really sick,” writes a fan.
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (39), with whom Pratt last shot “Jurassic World”, admits: “Welcome to my life on the set between scenes while I sit next to Chris Pratt.”
Apparently, the Hollywood star worked on his talent, especially during the breaks.
One fan seems to have noticed something strange in the clip: “Wait a minute, Mr. Pratt already had the white cross in the right place at the beginning of the video. This is the first step in solving the cube.”
So was anyone cheating? It doesn’t matter, the main thing is that Chris Pratt and his fans have fun with the fun.
Cover photo: Francis Specker / PA Wire / dpa