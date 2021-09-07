Chris Pratt shows a previously unknown talent on Instagram and makes his fans freak out

Hollywood star Chris Pratt proves to his followers on Instagram with this special challenge that he has a lot of instinct.

Los Angeles – He’s got the hang of it: Hollywood star Chris Pratt (41) proves its followers Instagram with this special challenge that he has a lot of instinct.

Chris Pratt (41) shows on Instagram how he solves a Rubik’s Cube in no time at all. © instagram.com/prattprattpratt/



Hardly anyone has not yet risen to this challenge. Many failed mercilessly: The magic cube was a must in every child’s room in the 1980s.

In the meantime, the retro fun is right back in – now certainly a little more thanks to the Marvel superhero.

In one of his latest posts on the social network, he shows that he has mastered the tricky game and solves the Rubik’s Cube within just 60 seconds.

All that counts

All that counts: Justus blackmails the Steinkamps, is kidnapped and driven to suicide

The actor turns and turns the Rubik’s Cube in his hands with great concentration.

Again and again he is very close – almost all pages are the same color. And then: “I finally did it!” The 41-year-old proudly proclaims.









But even Pratt was not a natural and, according to his own account, practiced for over a year until he got the hang of it. And the Avengers hero proves: Practice makes perfect!

Of the World record however, is five seconds. Perhaps Pratt’s next goal is that?