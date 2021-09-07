Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Cardi B has become a mom: these stars are happy with her!

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B (28) has had offspring! In June of this year, the rapper announced that she and her husband Offset (29) were expecting another child. Daughter Kulture (3) can look forward to a sibling. Last Monday, the musician announced with a sweet family picture that her baby has now seen the light of day. Numerous fans congratulated her – including celebrities!

The list of well-wishers under the post at Instagram feels endlessly long. Among other things, VIPs such as the Canadian model Linda Evangelista (56) or Cardis Music colleague Chance the Rapper (28) with the congratulations including heart emojis. Even the American music channel MTV sent sweet greetings to the couple and the new parents of two at the same time: “So much love for both of you!”

Shortly after the baby news was announced, shared Cardi even the first details about your newborn. “We are full of joy to finally get to know our son! Family and friends welcomed him very lovingly”wrote the 28-year-old. The little man should soon get to know his big sister.




Linda Evangelista, Canadian supermodel
Chance the Rapper in August 2019
Cardi B, rapper


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
