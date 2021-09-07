Cardano falls 11% – where is this going to lead? From Investing.com



Cardano falls 11% – where is this going to lead?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.5936 on Tuesday at 10:27 (08:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 10.50%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since June 21st.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 86.0414B billion, or 3.68% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.5936 on the bottom and $ 2.8747 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 4.62%. Cardano’s average trading volume for the last 24 hours of trading was $ 5.6283B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.5929 on the lower and $ 3.0989 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 16.31% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 51,756.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.28% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 3.03% to $ 3,820.68.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 981.1725B or 41.96% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 453.7491B or 19.40% of the total market capitalization.