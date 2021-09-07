Cameron Diaz: She talks about her family life with daughter Raddix (1)









In January 2020, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz (49) and her husband, “Good Charlotte” guitarist Benji Madden (42), surprised with the news that the two have quietly become parents of a daughter named Raddix (1). Since their wedding in 2015, their dearest desire had been to have a family. With daughter Raddix, this dream could finally be fulfilled. In one of her rare interviews, the actress, who had withdrawn from the limelight a few years ago, now spoke openly about living with her husband and her little daughter, reports “people.com”.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are all about daughter Raddix Your sweet treasure is the absolute focus in family life together. Everything revolves around the little mouse, said Cameron Diaz in an interview with her acting colleague Kevin Hart (42), who is himself a father of four, on his talk show “Hart to Heart”. She emphasized that she would get additional help from a nanny that she would not want to do without. In the video you can find out why Cameron never wants to return to Hollywood:

Hollywood star understands mothers who need a short break In the interview, the actress admitted without further ado that the little Raddix determines the daily routine in the Diaz / Madden house: “Everything starts and runs and stops and goes on – only because of her and because of her needs,” said Cameron Diaz lovingly and added proudly added: “I cook all of your meals. I wake you up and my husband puts you to bed. We really are a super well-coordinated team.”





Of course, she understands when parents sometimes reach their limits and want to take time for themselves: “If a mother locks her child out because she needs 10 minutes, I understand,” the 48-year-old explained in an interview with Kevin Hard on.

Mothers without additional child care? The real “superheroes”, says Cameron Diaz Even if she and her husband had everything under control, both would resort to the help of a nanny, continues Cameron Diaz, because their support is very important to her: “I don’t know how mothers do it without childcare,” she revealed and continued: “I really don’t understand. My heart beats for you. They are true superheroes.” About a year ago, the actress spoke honestly about how exciting and “wild” life with little Raddix has become. In an interview with US talker Jimmy Fallon (47), she was also overjoyed about her long-awaited offspring: “She develops every day and feels different every day. Benji and I no longer expected us to become parents . We are just so happy, “she said beaming with joy.