Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Bubbly, lingerie & mullet – dance video takes the breath away from fans

By Sonia Gupta
What’s new at Rihanna? For a long time it was quiet about the singer. Now she reports back with a video in lacy lingerie and refers to Valentine’s Day.

Fan hearts beat faster in this video for Valentine’s Day: singer Rihanna is back with a new hairstyle and lace outfit. She now wears mullet on her head, and she prefers transparent black lingerie on her body. But what does the video mean?




She shows her back, has a lot of fun putting on and taking off a nylon glove and sips some champagne from a glass, toasting her 90 million followers on Instagram with relish. There is a lot of dancing in the clip, but the “Umbrella” singer doesn’t want to tease new music here. In the wobbly clip – the image quality leaves something to be desired – the 32-year-old advertises the lingerie of her label Savage x Fenti.

Will Rihanna show herself that way on Valentine’s Day? She is said to be in a relationship with rapper A $ AP Rocky. The two were spotted turtling on a catamaran off Barbados at the turn of the year. They have also been seen together at events.

However, she really heated up her fans with the short Instagram clip. “It’s getting hot,” says one user. “That’s cute, but can we get new music?” Demands another. The majority of Rihanna’s fans, on the other hand, simply send flame or heart emojis in the comment section of the video.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
