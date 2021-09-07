Bitcoin needs the Leibstadt nuclear power plant ten times

It would take ten Leibstadt nuclear power plants to power Bitcoin. Keystone

Bitcoin consumes more electricity than Switzerland, El Salvador still buys 200 of them and the Mars rover collects its first rock sample. That and more in the digital news of the day.

A new analysis by the “New York Times” shows once again the enormous power consumption of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency needs 91 terawatt hours a year, which corresponds to around 0.5 percent of the world’s electricity demand and is seven times the consumption of tech giant Google. And in local comparison: The most powerful Swiss nuclear power plant in Leibstadt generates around 9 terawatt hours a year, the whole of Switzerland consumes around 56 terawatt hours a year.









The Bitcoin electricity demand and the resulting environmental pollution is one of the main criticisms of the cryptocurrency. In the past few years, Bitcoin mining or prospecting has mainly been done in China with its cheap and dirty coal power. In recent months, China has largely banned Bitcoin mining within its borders. However, many miners have already moved to neighboring Kazakhstan, which also relies heavily on coal-fired electricity.

El Salvador buys 200 bitcoin

El Salvador has bought 200 Bitcoin, which is currently around 9.3 million francs. As of today, the cryptocurrency is an official means of payment in the Central American country. Congress has approved a total of $ 150 million for the establishment of a state Bitcoin fund, reports “Coin Telegraph”

Mars rover collects first rock samples

The Mars rover “Perserverance” collected its first rock sample on the second attempt, writes “Engadget”. The rover then deposits these in a test capsule and places them back on the surface of Mars. The process should be repeated several times. A second rover will later pick up the capsules and send them back to Earth. The design of this rover and the return rocket have not even been completed, however, and a launch is expected in 2026 at the earliest.

Germany complains to Russia about cyber attacks

The German federal government has formally complained to Russia. She accuses the Russian military intelligence service GRU of being responsible for cyberattacks on several members of the Bundestag, reports the ARD. In Germany, the new Bundestag will be elected on September 26th.