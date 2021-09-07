Bitcoin Falls 11% – Price Plunge In Full Swing By Investing.com



Bitcoin falls 11% – price decline in full swing



Investing.com – traded $ 45,840.6 on the Investing.com Index at 17:07 (15:07 GMT) Tuesday, down 11.19%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 7th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 919.1B or 42.58% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Bitcoin’s market capitalization was $ 1,184.9 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Bitcoin was quoted in a range between $ 45,840.6 on the lower side and $ 52,885.3 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s value rose 3.38%. The average trading volume of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 48.7B million or 29.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 45,840.6055 on the downside and $ 52,885.3477 on the upside.

From the current price, Bitcoin is 29.23% away from the record high, which was marked on April 14 at $ 64,778.04 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 3,275.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.38%.

Cardano was down 21.52% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.2005.









Ethereum’s market capitalization was most recently $ 413.9 billion or 19.18% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was most recently $ 78.4 billion or 3.63% of the total market capitalization.