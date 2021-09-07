Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin Falls 11% - Price Plunge In Full Swing By Investing.com
News

Bitcoin Falls 11% – Price Plunge In Full Swing By Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
76





© Reuters. Bitcoin falls 11% – price decline in full swing

Investing.com – traded $ 45,840.6 on the Investing.com Index at 17:07 (15:07 GMT) Tuesday, down 11.19%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 7th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Bitcoin’s market cap to $ 919.1B or 42.58% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Bitcoin’s market capitalization was $ 1,184.9 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Bitcoin was quoted in a range between $ 45,840.6 on the lower side and $ 52,885.3 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s value rose 3.38%. The average trading volume of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 48.7B million or 29.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 45,840.6055 on the downside and $ 52,885.3477 on the upside.

From the current price, Bitcoin is 29.23% away from the record high, which was marked on April 14 at $ 64,778.04 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 3,275.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.38%.

Cardano was down 21.52% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.2005.




Ethereum’s market capitalization was most recently $ 413.9 billion or 19.18% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was most recently $ 78.4 billion or 3.63% of the total market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous article“Fast and the Furious 9” turns on Til Schweiger! This toddler plays the young Vin Diesel!
Next articleCrisis training in the French army
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv