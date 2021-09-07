Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Bitcoin explodes: buy now – or wait?

By Hasan Sheikh
In the crypto markets, all eyes are currently on Bitcoin again: the key currency is again at a top level. But one thing is different this time than usual.

Bitcoin breaks the $ 50,000 mark. Photo: Panthermedia.net

Bitcoin has had a strong 48 hours behind it: The BTC cops started trampling on the weekend, pushing the coin above the psychologically important $ 50,000 mark. That alone is nothing special: Bitcoin has risen above $ 50k several times in the past few weeks – but has always been rejected and as a result has repeatedly withdrawn below the range.

This time, however, it went differently, because: The buyers did not slacken, but instead brought the number 1 cryptocurrency upwards step by step in terms of market capitalization. Initially at over $ 51,000 – a price that was last reached in May. And then in the late evening hours yesterday to new local highs of $ 52,670.


