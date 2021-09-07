Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. today | 09/07/21

By Hasan Sheikh
The most important cyber currencies at a glance.

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at $ 51,083.81 in the red. The day before, the rate was $ 52,687.98.

Bitcoin Cash rate reduced Bitcoin Cash rate to $ 739.74 after trading at $ 784.08 the previous day.

The Ethereum course is easier compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,769.49. The price was yesterday at $ 3,931.63.

The Litecoin price went down to $ 207.18. The price had been at $ 219.71 the day before.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at 1.291 US dollars. The previous day the rate was 1.391 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.631. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.834.




The Monero price was trading at $ 290.69 on Tuesday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 315.06 US dollars.

The IOTA is trading lighter at $ 1.671. The day before, the price was quoted at $ 1.798.

The Verge course stagnated on Tuesday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0284 after trading at $ 0.0308 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.3846 on Tuesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.4230 US dollars.

The NEM rate goes down to $ 0.2164. The NEM thus fell short of the previous day’s level of 0.2376 US dollars.

The Dash course has fallen compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 234.97. The price was yesterday at $ 255.51.

The NEO has decreased. At noon, the NEO price fell to $ 58.68 after trading at $ 63.57 the day before.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
