Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Rocky and Co. let their fists fly

Hamburg, Germany – Hardly any other film series has shaped the cinema as much as the story of Rocky Balboa and his path to sporting success in the boxing ring. With Creed, the saga of a few years was brought back to life and captivated millions of viewers in front of the big screen. The development studio Survios is now transferring the boxing epic to the consoles and the PC. Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed and Co. are now in the action-packed arcade fighting game Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. Heated fun that is suitable for the whole family thanks to local multiplayer and intuitive gameplay.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Slip into the roles of Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed and other fighters from the film series

As early as 2002, players on the Playstation 2 or the Nintendo GameCube were allowed to distribute fists in the name of Rocky Balboa. Three years ago, the Survios development team created a console revival of the Rocky universe with Creed: Rise to Glory. In the VR title it went into the ring as Balboa's protégé Adonis Creed. With Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Survios brings together the entire gang of boxers from the film series this time around.

The selection of playable boxers from Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions has it all. The arcade fighting game gives you 20 well-known fighters from the Creed and Rocky universes to let off steam in the ring. In addition to the film protagonists Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed, there are also well-known antagonists such as Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago. The latter actually promoted Sylvester Stallone to the hospital while Rocky 4 was being shot. Stallone took his role very seriously and wanted the punches to be as realistic as possible to the audience.

So he asked Ivan Drago actor Dolph Lundgren to strike hard. The Swede implemented this promptly and caused the shooting to be stopped and a Stallone tied to a hospital bed. What not to do for a good show. Survios also take their mission very seriously and transfer the 20 film characters to the local video game platforms in great detail with Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions.









Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions knows how to handle its characters. Each fighter in arcade mode is given a separate story with cutscenes. Players can slip into the role of their favorite character and re-enact his path to a glorious boxing career. The family-friendly arcade fighting game also shows unprecedented scenes and reveals new background information about the 20 boxers.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Intuitive fighting gameplay for the whole family in two exciting game modes

With Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Survios offers players more choice in their preferred platform. So the new Creed offshoot appears for the Nintendo Switch, the PC, Sony's PS4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. As mentioned earlier, Big Rumble Boxing offers two action-packed game modes. On the one hand, there is the arcade mode, in which players choose one of 20 characters and replay its story. The one-on-one duels in the ring are paired with mini-games in the usual Rocky training units, in which you have to practice your own hand-eye coordination.

The second game mode is a classic boxing match that can either be played against the AI ​​or, thanks to local multiplayer, against your friends and family. Here, too, you have the choice of 20 fighters, for whom you can unlock special outfits. The gameplay of Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is very intuitive and works according to the motto “easy to learn, hard to master”.

So the hurdle to get into the ring is extremely low, especially for younger boxing fans. In the end, of course, everything revolves around giving the other person a good headache and sending them off the boards with a super punch that is individual for each character.

If you would like to get into the ring yourself and be one of 20 Creed and Rocky characters, you can do so since September 3rd. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is now available on the Playstation Store, Steam and Microsoft Store as well as directly in stores.

