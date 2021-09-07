Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsBeef with Kanye West - Kim Kardashian in Drake's new music video?
News

Beef with Kanye West – Kim Kardashian in Drake’s new music video?

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




Beef between giants

For a few weeks there has been a big beef between the two rap superstars Drake and Kanye West. The rappers keep giving each other virtual blows via Instagram stories and cryptic posts, and these become more intense with each passing day.

Just recently, Kanye West published an Instagram post in which he showed the full address of his adversary Drake. However, he deleted this post within a few seconds – but fans were quick enough to immortalize the whole thing with screenshots on their mobile phones.

Kim Kardashian

There have been many scandals about rapper Kanye West in recent years. He burst into tears during a presidential campaign and admitted that he almost forced his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to have his daughter aborted.

It didn’t take long before his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, finally filed for divorce papers and their long-standing marriage came to an end. Since then, there has been absolute silence between the two of them. On the one hand, many fans were delighted with this turnaround, as Kanye would publish the “best music” in such a condition.

Drake

Drake’s new music video, which features a model who amazingly looks a lot like Kim Kardashian, is sure to have turned heads. Drake released the music video for his song “Way 2 Sexy” last Friday – and there was a scene that caught the attention of fans – and not just because of its hilarious parody.




In the scene, a group of four models is sitting around promoting a fragrance called “Wet By Drake”. However, fans quickly noticed that one of the women looked very similar to Kim Kardashian. As a result, quite a few fans went on Twitter to address this topic there.

Here are some excerpts from the music video for “Way 2 Sexy”:

Kim Kardashian double in Drake's music video?
Kim Kardashian double in Drake’s music video?
Close up of model who looks a lot like Kim Kardashian
Close up of model who looks a lot like Kim Kardashian


Previous articleArmin Laschet private: What is known about wife and son?
Next articleSuspicious bulge: is Leo DiCaprios Camila pregnant?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv