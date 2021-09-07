Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Your son shouldn’t be called Dimitri at all

Almost everything would have turned out differently: Screen star Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis have two cute children – the actor has now shared a sweet secret about one of them

Not only we normal people have difficulty making decisions when it comes to the name of our own child. Stars like Ashton Kutcher, 39, and Mila Kunis, 33, are no different.

The actor (“Jobs”) and the screen beauty (“Black Swan”) welcomed their son Dimitri into the world at the end of November 2016. But Papa Ashton now shared a little secret.

Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Dimitri shouldn’t be called that at all



Son Dimitri shouldn’t actually be called that – the TV favorite revealed in an interview with modrator Ryan Seacrest, 42, that a completely different name was in the running for his child. “We agreed on Walt, like Walt Disney. Not Walter, just Walt, but that changed at the last minute.”









The story of Walt Kutcher



Shortly before the birth, today’s mother of two Mila Kunis had the inspiration that Walt was not the right name for her son after all. In addition, she predicted that Donald Trump, 71, would become US President – and was right. Reason enough for Ashton Kutcher to listen to his wife when choosing a child’s name.

