Are Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas a couple again?

March 22, 2021 – 6:40 pm clock

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas should be a couple again

When Americans were urged to stay at home and avoid the public for the first time in 2020 due to the corona pandemic, the time in quarantine turned into a love adventure for Ben Affleck (48) and Ana de Armas (32). Unfortunately, this love did not last long and in the Corona year 2021 everything will be over again – or is it? In the video, the actress comments on the new love rumors about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

A suspicious accessory made fans speculate: a golden chain. Because on Instagram Ana de Armas shows herself with the piece of jewelry that she wore during her relationship with Ben Affleck – half a heart attached to a gold chain. During the romance with his colleague, Ben wore the other half of his heart as a chain. According to fans, the fact that Ana shows herself with this accessory again can only mean one thing: She is back with Ben.