Are Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas a couple again?

By Sonia Gupta
March 22, 2021 – 6:40 pm clock

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas should be a couple again

When Americans were urged to stay at home and avoid the public for the first time in 2020 due to the corona pandemic, the time in quarantine turned into a love adventure for Ben Affleck (48) and Ana de Armas (32). Unfortunately, this love did not last long and in the Corona year 2021 everything will be over again – or is it? In the video, the actress comments on the new love rumors about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Ana De Armas wears a suspicious detail around her neck




A suspicious accessory made fans speculate: a golden chain. Because on Instagram Ana de Armas shows herself with the piece of jewelry that she wore during her relationship with Ben Affleck – half a heart attached to a gold chain. During the romance with his colleague, Ben wore the other half of his heart as a chain. According to fans, the fact that Ana shows herself with this accessory again can only mean one thing: She is back with Ben.

At the beginning of the year, Ben and Ana’s split came to light. According to “Page Six”, the relationship failed because of different attitudes towards life, including the fact that Ben did not want any more children. Have the two got together again after all?


