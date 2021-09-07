Wednesday, September 8, 2021
News

Anna Kendrick: Beauty Queen? Does not have to be!

By Arjun Sethi
Anna Kendrick
Beauty queen? Does not have to be!

Anna Kendrick

© CoverMedia

Actress Anna Kendrick has no desire to be one of the most beautiful women in the world

Anna Kendrick, 28, wouldn’t change the way she looked even if she could.

The actress (“Pitch Perfect”) undoubtedly looks good, but she doesn’t see herself as a sex symbol – in contrast to her many fans. Of course, the American knows that her appearance is not a disadvantage in her job and yet she emphasized in an interview with “Glamor” magazine: “The thing about my appearance is … that has never been my hobby.” Is it because the beauty is only 1.57 meters tall? Could be, but she doesn’t care: “I think it’s okay to be so small! I think I’m okay the way I am.” Anna definitely doesn’t want to make it onto the lists of the most beautiful women in the world: “That would be damn stressful,” she waved off.




The interview is accompanied by a photo series in which the artist shows herself in classic ensembles – in one picture, for example, she is walking down the street in a brown cape with a large hat.

Although the “Up in the Air” actress enjoys fashion, she would probably not call herself a fashionista. In fact, she even thinks of her outfit choice when she thinks about the darker side of fame: “Sometimes I just want to wear the same outfit for three days and can’t,” sighed the screen darling, referring to the paparazzi who looked at snapshots of Anna Kendrick lurk.

CoverMedia

