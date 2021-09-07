Angelina Jolie’s children’s book is a declaration of war: Fight back!

Angelien Jolie brings out a guide for children

03.09.2021 5:08 pm

Angelina Jolie has had enough of Hollywood cheer and prefers to take care of a much more important audience: children. Your new book should encourage the little ones and adolescents to stand up for their own rights.

“Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” is the name of the new book by Angelina Jolie and is intended to help children and young people stand up to injustice to fight back. The 46-year-old actress teamed up with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren for the project.

Angelina wants to encourage the children

With this guide she wants to encourage young people to stand up for themselves in the face of injustice. In an interview with Reuters, the Hollywood star said: “So many children around the world are in danger and we just aren’t doing enough. These are their rights, decided years ago based on what would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults. “

She knows the topic UNHCR special envoy and mother of six, after all, she is also fighting privately against ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) for custody of Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne.









In her guide, Angelina informs children about their rights

In her book, Angelina reminds Governments of her long-made promise to protect the health and happiness of children. The human rights activist added: “We spent a lot of time blocking these rights. This book is intended to serve as a guide to children, telling them, These are your rights. ”It explains the things they need to question in order to see how far they can access these rights, depending on their country and circumstances have or are denied them.

What obstacles are there, who has fought for their rights before them and what are the avenues? It’s a manual to help you fight back. Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth will be released on October 5th. (Bang / JH)

Angelia Jolie and her children from left to right, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of “Maleficent: Powers of Darkness” (2019).