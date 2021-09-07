Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Angelina Jolie’s children’s book is a declaration of war: Fight back!

By Arjun Sethi
Angelien Jolie brings out a guide for children

IMAGO / UPI Photo

03.09.2021 5:08 pm

Angelina Jolie has had enough of Hollywood cheer and prefers to take care of a much more important audience: children. Your new book should encourage the little ones and adolescents to stand up for their own rights.

“Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth” is the name of the new book by Angelina Jolie and is intended to help children and young people stand up to injustice to fight back. The 46-year-old actress teamed up with Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren for the project.


