Alice Cooper defends Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper is currently busy promoting his new album “Detroit Stories”. In a video interview, however, the rock veteran also commented on the allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson and his good friend and bandmate Johnny Depp. Regarding Manson, who has been accused of emotional, sexual and physical abuse by more than a dozen women since early February, Cooper told NME: “It’s funny in that I know Marilyn – when we were on tour together, we came Get on very well with each other. “He added,” I never noticed that vein in him, if it was there. I always believe in the spoken word – but accusations are still just accusations. “









Alice Cooper on Johnny Depp: “I’ve never seen him lift a finger at anyone.”

The 73-year-old musician also spoke about Johnny Depp, with whom Cooper plays in the band Hollywood Vampires. In November 2020, Depp lost a lawsuit against the British “Sun”, which described the actor as a “woman’s thug”. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is accused of domestic violence against his then wife Amber Heard. Alice Cooper defended his colleague in the interview with the “NME” and said: “Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I never saw him lift a finger at anyone. He is one of the gentlest people I know. And all of his ex-girlfriends and wives say the same thing. “

The rock singer continues: “So it’s really hard to believe that he’ll suddenly turn into this monster. And I know the guy – I’m on tour with him all the time. He’s one of the gentlest, most harmless people I’ve ever met. “Thereupon the musician draws the bow back to Marilyn Manson and said:” Now I don’t know Marilyn as well as Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is a complete mystery to me what Marilyn is all about. “

After actress Evan Rachel Wood shared a text on Instagram in early February accusing her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson of years of physical and mental abuse, more than a dozen other women went public with their experiences, including “Game of Thrones ”actress Esmé Bianco and musician Phoebe Bridgers. Since the serious allegations against Manson, both his current label and some TV production companies have distanced themselves and said goodbye. A US senator called for an FBI investigation.