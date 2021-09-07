After Cinderella, she breaks off her acting career

Camilla Cabello: acting career is canceled

07.09.2021 6:36 pm

Cinderella is a story that is infused again and again. So it was only a matter of time before a musical version of the fairy tale saw the light of day. However, the reviews of the film are very mixed, so that Camila Cabello has now decided to give up her acting career.

The girl with the glass shoe – that’s the title role that Camila Cabello (24) was able to get hold of in the new Amazon Prime Video production. The 24-year-old inspires the musical with her extraordinary voice and her Cuban roots. Together with many well-known stars, she embodies a very feminist retelling of the fairy tale “Cinderella” and ensures that norms and sexism are thrown overboard.

Nonetheless, the Señorita interpreters decided to give up their acting career. She would like to continue dedicating herself to her music career and will not appear in any other productions in the future. This momentous decision raises some questions for her fans.

Part only accepted out of love for music

Camila Cabello reveals in an interview where this decision comes from. She told the “Deadline”: “The film really puts the focus on music – that made it easier to take part. I love movies and I love acting, but I love music and singing even more. Being able to try all of these things out in front of the camera was one of the reasons I was so excited about this film. “

So it becomes clear that the 24-year-old is not planning a long stay in Hollywood. She just wanted to live up to her love of music and singing and try both out in front of the camera. The remake of the original fairy tale story will therefore remain the only film in which the singer can be seen.

Nevertheless, she is grateful for the experience and reports: “It is really an honor to play Cinderella. The film embodies everything I stand for. It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence. For compassion. These are all things we need to talk about. “

Camilla Cabello poses with her MTV Awards.









Remake was “necessary”

Despite the decision to end her acting career, Camila Cabello is fully behind the message of the remake. She especially liked the “girl-boss twist”.

She told the British Sunday newspaper “The Sun On Sunday”: “This Cinderella is not waiting for someone to save it. It’s ambitious and strong. There are no bad people in the film – just people struggling with their own trauma and story. Many of the older fairy tales are written by men, so they give an outdated perspective on a story in which a woman is the protagonist. What we have produced, however, is the necessary 2021 version of the fairy tale. “

Bulky feminist messages cause a flop

At first glance, it seems surprising that the film received rather mixed reviews. The great actors, who include Idina Menzel (50), Billy Porter (51) and Pierce Brosnan (68), should make for an incredibly expressive remake. In fact, however, viewers criticize the crude feminist messages that have been clumsily squeezed into the plot. The intention is good, but the implementation is bad.

For Camila Cabello, shooting the film was an opportunity to practice self-love. The singer explains, “Acting in a movie is so much rawer and unfiltered than when I’m doing a performance on television. For example, there is a lot less makeup, which I found scary at first. I also think that there is a lot of self-abandonment associated with filming. For example, to completely trust the director. This is different from music, which is a bit more rigid and controlled and where you present yourself to the world in a fixed way. “(Bang)