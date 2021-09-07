Wednesday, September 8, 2021
After Cinderella, she breaks off her acting career

Camilla Cabello: acting career is canceled

Cinderella is a story that is infused again and again. So it was only a matter of time before a musical version of the fairy tale saw the light of day. However, the reviews of the film are very mixed, so that Camila Cabello has now decided to give up her acting career.

The girl with the glass shoe – that’s the title role that Camila Cabello (24) was able to get hold of in the new Amazon Prime Video production. The 24-year-old inspires the musical with her extraordinary voice and her Cuban roots. Together with many well-known stars, she embodies a very feminist retelling of the fairy tale “Cinderella” and ensures that norms and sexism are thrown overboard.

Nonetheless, the Señorita interpreters decided to give up their acting career. She would like to continue dedicating herself to her music career and will not appear in any other productions in the future. This momentous decision raises some questions for her fans.


