Advertisement: Machine Gun Kelly allegedly attacked a man

Machine Gun Kelly’s (31) directorial debut is already getting off to a turbulent start. The rapper and music colleague Mod Sun are currently working both in front of and behind the camera on the film “Good Mourning with a U” – in which MGK’s girlfriend, actor Megan Fox (35), also has a role. But already at the start of the shooting there are the first problems: Machine Gun Kelly was reported to the police for allegedly attacking a parking lot attendant.

As TMZ learned from police circles, a man from Los Angeles – who works in a parking lot where MGK’s new strip is filmed – has reported the 31-year-old for assault. Accordingly, Colson Baker – as MGK’s real name is called – was angry that he had to wait for his car and pushed the man. However, the car park attendant was not injured. He didn’t report to the police until a week later.

However, some production workers who heard about the incident claim that the alleged assault never took place. Instead, there was a dispute between the film crew and the parking lot attendant – the stranger apparently did not realize that a film was to be shot there. According to eyewitnesses, MGK had become loud during the dispute, but not palpable. Machine Gun Kelly has not yet commented on the incident.









advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, May 2021

advertisement

Mod Sun, rapper

advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz