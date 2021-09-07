Tuesday, September 7, 2021
17 years after separation: Ben Affleck is still thinking of J.Lo

By Sonia Gupta
Is Jennifer Lopez ‘(51) ex again interested in the newly minted single woman? The singer has just announced that she and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez (45) will go their separate ways from now on. For J.Lo it is not the first engagement that has been broken: Already in 2004, her relationship with Ben Affleck (48) met the same fate – but the actor has probably never got his former fiancé out of his head.

Even 17 years after the breakup, the 48-year-old is said to be teasing his ex-girlfriend and still hanging on to their time together. “They had a hot romance once and he still thinks about that today”an insider revealed Mirror. According to the source, the Gone Girl star even made amends after realizing that he was the one who drove the engagement on the wall at the time.

In all these years, Ben and the 51-year-old have never lost sight of each other – despite their love-off. “I am in regular contact with her and I respect her very much”, would have Ben revealed in an interview last year about his relationship with J.Lo. Especially in the fight against his alcohol addiction, his ex-fiancée is said to have backed him and was very concerned about his health, as an insider told HollywoodLife claimed.




Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Met Gala in NYC in May 2017
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2003
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in May 2003


