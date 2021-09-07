▷ Photo competition: more than the risk group. From the (non-) everyday life of older …

MSB Medical School Berlin

Even a year and a half after the outbreak, the corona virus dominates life in Germany. The photo competition wants to take a look back More than the risk group. On the (non-) everyday life of older people during the corona pandemic invite you to reflect on the real experiences of old and very old people during the pandemic. “When the public debate in recent months has been about older people, the media imagery has focused very one-sidedly on frail old people on walking frames or the mere representation of body parts such as wrinkled hands – without giving older people a face and a voice “, says Eva-Marie Kessler, professor for geriatric psychology at the MSB Medical School Berlin and head of the research project IM / AGE-19. “That is exactly what we want to do with our competition.”









For the competition, we are looking for photos that go beyond clichéd depictions that capture the diverse everyday and non-everyday moments that old and very old women and men show during the pandemic. “With the funding of the photo competition we want to make a contribution to the inclusion and equality of older people and to the cohesion of generations. The competition offers the chance to get people of all ages to think about what age and aging really mean for them and others,” says Dr. Caroline Green from the Josef and Luise Kraft Foundation, which finances the project.

Whether ‘selfies’ from your own life in old age or pictures of grandparents, old parents, friends, partners, neighbors – The award goes to photos by professional or casual photographers of all agesthat give the viewer a lively and perhaps surprising insight into the life of people of old and very old age in the various phases of the pandemic. Browse through your photo archive from the past 18 months and send us your photos that show how the Corona crisis has been experienced and dealt with from the perspective of older people. A top-class jury will decide on the first places and the award of prize money of up to 2500 euros.

The deadline for entries is October 11, 2021.

Further information and the conditions of the competition can be found at: https://www.image-19.de/fotowettbewerb/

