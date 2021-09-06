VR music summer: But there is still a concert atmosphere in Tüßling

Milow (lu), Helge Schneider (ro), Gentleman, Pizzeara & Jaus (lo) and Rea Garvey (ru) are coming to Tüßling this summer. They are not the only ones: other artists have already accepted. −Photos: Organizer / Image combo: vr

After the planned major concerts with Sting, Sarah Connor, Toto and Wanda had to be postponed again as part of the Raiffeisen cultural summer at Schloss Tüßling and cannot take place until summer 2022, the organizers have now come up with something new. With the event series “back2live – Der VR Musiksommer 2021”, which was launched at short notice, there will be ten top-class and Corona-compliant open air events in Schlosspark Tüßling from the end of July to the beginning of September 2021!. Stars like Rea Garvey, Milow, Pizzera & Jaus, Martina Schwarzmann, Gentleman will perform from July 24th and, in addition to the Dinoland taking place in parallel on the area, provide unforgettable open-air experiences in the open air. The strictly limited tickets are now available in advance.

The idea of ​​a Corona-compatible alternative program to the Raiffeisen cultural summer already existed last summer, but at that time the concept “Raiffeisen picnic summer” was not approved due to the strict corona regulations despite an urgent application to the Bavarian administrative court. And so the organizer Oliver Forster, together with the sponsor “Meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG” and the patroness Stephanie Gräfin Bruges-von Pfuel, looked again this year for ways in which, despite the renewed relocation of the major concerts, a wide range of cultural events can still be found a somewhat smaller framework that could bring to the Inn-Salzach region – the innovative idea of ​​a series of events with the appropriate title “back2live – The VR Music Summer 2021” was born.









Seating concept with spacing



In these still challenging times, a safe and spaced-apart seating concept has been devised, in which up to ten people can sit together per ticket booking and a distance of at least 1.5 meters is guaranteed in all directions.

As part of the Dinoland, which takes place on the castle grounds from May 22nd to September 12th, there will now be plenty of live events in front of the castle backdrop. Among others: Helge Schneider (July 24th), Martina Schwarzmann (July 31st), Milow (August 5th), Rea Garvey (August 7th), “I am from Austria – The best of 50 years of Austro- Pop!” (August 18), Gentleman (August 22) and Pizzera & Jaus (September 8). More acts will follow shortly.

Tickets have been available since June 16 in the exclusive presale at www.back2-live.de and from June 18 at all known advance booking offices. There is one exception, however: The advance booking for Rea Garvey does not generally start until Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m.

Festival of community in the open air



“With this series of events we not only want to offer a varied program, but also set an example for the many thousands of cultural workers and artists. ‘Back2live’, back on the stage, finally being able to experience a festival of community in the open air, back to normal – that’s what drives us as organizers and cultural workers “, says chief organizer Oliver Forster.

A limited number of tickets with a discount of 5 or 10 euros per ticket (depending on the event) is available exclusively for all customers of “Meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG”, so the motto here is: be quick! The discounted tickets are only available online in advance at: www.vb-rb.de/veranstaltungen. There are also discounted tickets in advance for the Raiffeisen cultural summer concerts by Toto, Sarah Connor, Wanda and Rainhard Fendrich. Tickets for “back2live – The VR Music Summer 2021” are available from all bek. Ticket agencies and under 01806/570055 (€ 0.20 / call incl.VAT, cell phones max. € 0.60 / call incl.VAT), online: www.back2-live.de.