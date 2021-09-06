Monday, September 6, 2021
Uncomfortable breakup with Kris Humphries

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian with her ex Kris Humphries

Photo: imago / Zuma Wire

06/20/2021 10:30 p.m.

Kim Kardashian was married to basketball star Kris Humphries for only 72 days in 2011 – but has now revealed unpleasant details from the time after the separation.

Kim Kardashian now revealed during the reunion special for “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” that her ex-husband Kris Humphries simply ignored her when they met in a hotel for a while after the breakup. He had shown no interest in speaking to her. The mother of four also stated that it was not a harmonious separation from Humphries and that she actually owes him an apology.


Arjun Sethi
