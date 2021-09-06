Uncomfortable breakup with Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian with her ex Kris Humphries

06/20/2021 10:30 p.m.

Kim Kardashian was married to basketball star Kris Humphries for only 72 days in 2011 – but has now revealed unpleasant details from the time after the separation.

Kim Kardashian now revealed during the reunion special for “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” that her ex-husband Kris Humphries simply ignored her when they met in a hotel for a while after the breakup. He had shown no interest in speaking to her. The mother of four also stated that it was not a harmonious separation from Humphries and that she actually owes him an apology.

Kris Humphries didn’t even say hello to Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, who Kris always called “The Hump,” pointed out that Kim later saw Kris at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was pregnant at the time – but he didn’t even say hello. Kim said, “I had North in my hand and was pushing my big, huge belly in front of me. I was about to give birth to Saint, ”Kim said of her encounter with Kris. He sat next to her at the table and all of his friends got up to greet her, but Kris reportedly didn’t even want to look at her or speak to her.









Cancellation only with the Fraud option

“He’s very faith-based,” the reality TV star said of her ex. “I’m sure he would have loved not to have such a short marriage on his file. He wanted a cancellation ”. Kim Kardashian also said the only legal way to get a cancellation is if there is cheating involved. So Kris indicated a fraud for the cancellation. “So the whole world wondered what kind of a fraud it was”.

Kim Kardashian regrets breaking up

Of course, people believed that I would have married him just for the show, and they just went around like that. If I had been more mature, I would have wanted to be repealed, ”said Kim. She regrets how she broke up with him. She did it in the worst possible way because she couldn’t handle it.