Trouble in paradise: Hollywood star Vin Diesel shows off and annoys his neighbors!

Actor Vin Diesel has lost it with his neighbors in the Dominican Republic. His whole presence is “offensive” to many.
Dominican Republic – Diesel not completely clean? It definitely stinks to his neighbors! Action actor and muscle machine Vin Diesel (53, “The Fast and the Furious”) has messed with its neighbors in the Dominican Republic. His whole presence is “offensive” and “absurd” for many.
This is about more than one misplaced garden gnome. Hollywood giant Vin Diesel has a really good time in the “DomRep”.
A circumstance that shouldn’t have anything to criticize at first.
However, the behavior of the 53-year-old on site is a thorn in the side of many neighbors. Above all, the precautions around the “The Fast and the Furious” actor are the problem.
The security convoy is blocking the streets with numerous thick SUVs, controlling cyclists and blocking pedestrians and motorists from walking in front of the house and sometimes even to the beach. Probably everything to protect Diesel and his family from attacks.
Everything is a bit (too) thick for the residents. In an open letter, which is available from the US celebrity portal TMZ, neighbors of the rented vacation home vent their anger.
Diesel and his family are in “a community where no one is a threat to you or anyone else”.
We are “used to seeing many celebrities like you, who, however, have not imposed their own personal and arbitrary rules on us and violate our peace”.
At Easter in particular there was a scandal when security blocked entire streets because Diesel wanted to be able to ride his bike undisturbed with his three children and Mrs. Paloma Jiménez (37) – to, and it should be mentioned, community workers with Easter eggs to surprise.
A person close to the star told the portal that Diesel never intended to alienate or offend anyone.
In addition, the number of security guards is also something to provide jobs on site. Many of them are Dominicans. OK.
It remains to be seen whether the Dominican diesel gate will pick up speed again. In view of the slightly hardened fronts, however, it is quite possible that the last word has not yet been spoken here.