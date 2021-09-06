Trouble in paradise: Hollywood star Vin Diesel shows off and annoys his neighbors!

Actor Vin Diesel has lost it with his neighbors in the Dominican Republic. His whole presence is “offensive” to many.

Dominican Republic – Diesel not completely clean? It definitely stinks to his neighbors! Action actor and muscle machine Vin Diesel (53, “The Fast and the Furious”) has messed with its neighbors in the Dominican Republic. His whole presence is “offensive” and “absurd” for many.

Actor Vin Diesel (53) doesn’t just have friends at Fundadores Juanillo Beach in the Dominican Republic. © Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / dpa



This is about more than one misplaced garden gnome. Hollywood giant Vin Diesel has a really good time in the “DomRep”.

A circumstance that shouldn’t have anything to criticize at first.

However, the behavior of the 53-year-old on site is a thorn in the side of many neighbors. Above all, the precautions around the “The Fast and the Furious” actor are the problem.









The security convoy is blocking the streets with numerous thick SUVs, controlling cyclists and blocking pedestrians and motorists from walking in front of the house and sometimes even to the beach. Probably everything to protect Diesel and his family from attacks.

Everything is a bit (too) thick for the residents. In an open letter, which is available from the US celebrity portal TMZ, neighbors of the rented vacation home vent their anger.

Diesel and his family are in “a community where no one is a threat to you or anyone else”.