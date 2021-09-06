Trailer show gives a first glimpse into the program

Oldenburg

The 28th Oldenburg International Film Festival is already casting its shadow: On this Monday evening, September 6th, there is already an insight into the eagerly awaited works. For a first foretaste, selected film trailers from the current program will be shown in a trailer show.

It starts tonight at 6 pm in the EWE forum “Alte Fleiwa” (Alte Fleiwa 1 in Oldenburg). For drinks and snacks, according to the festival organization, there will be news on specials, guests and films as well as the award ceremony of the festival’s own “Fest & Furious” photo campaign.

Under the applicable hygiene measures, the event offers space for 200 guests and the principle “first come, first served” applies. Entry to the event is free of charge. In addition, there will also be a ticket raffle this year among all guests of the preview for the most coveted events.

The film festival itself starts the week after next from Wednesday, September 15th and continues until September 19th. It will be opened by director Torsten Rüther and his film “Leberhaken”. Other premieres at the film festival include the anti-war film “Foxhole” (USA) by Jack Fessenden, the Afghanistan document “The Pasha” (USA) by Josie Maynard, the character study “Pig” (USA) with Nicolas Cage and the two “Tatort “Crime thriller” Borowski and the good person “with Axel Milberg and” Tyrannenmord “with Wotan Wilke Möhring.

Further information about the film festival is available here: www.filmfest-oldenburg.de







