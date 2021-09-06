“Top Gun 2” and “Mission: Impossible 7” Theatrical Releases Postponed – News 2021

The Delta variant is circulating in the United States and is again creating a tense situation. Especially at the end of the year, when the number of cases will rise again, this could bring new lockdowns and bans with it. As a precautionary measure, the large film studios therefore want to bring their films to safety and so there were again postponements.

No film has made that much money since the beginning of 2020. Especially with movies like “Mission: Impossible 7”, which go hand in hand with big budgets, that’s a bad thing. The profit margins are significantly smaller and some films even made losses in the past, although they would have been successful in “normal” times. So the situation is not that easy, because the big films that should start this year have been in the planning for a long time and it is too late to call them off. To let them start now, but would amount to a financial failure and so at least the film studio Paramount Pictures are now pulling the emergency brake again.



MI7 is currently being shot with Tom Cruise and the director has to come up with a few ideas to surpass the previous films. Seems to work! Mission: Impossible 7 stunt video destroys train.







After the first big wave of cinema shifts took place last year, the next one is now approaching. Paramount recently took the first step and postponed “Top Gun 2: Maverick” from November 18, 2021 to May 27, 2022. So far, another Tom Cruise action film should start there, which of course has been given a new date. “Mission: Impossible 7” will now start on September 29, 2022. The comedy “Jackass Forever” was also postponed from October 2021 to February 4, 2022.



A legal dispute within the Jackass troop endangers the theatrical release of the upcoming film Jackass Forever. Bam Margera, of all people, is going to court. “Jackass 4”: Star wants to prevent theatrical release.

To the chagrin of many cinema fans, Paramount will probably not remain the only studio that is postponing its own dates. Sony also has a new date for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. Fortunately, the reboot was only postponed by one week to November 18, 2021.