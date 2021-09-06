Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsThor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals exciting detail
News

Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals exciting detail

By Vimal Kumar
0
50




Thor: Love and Thunder
Natalie Portman reveals exciting detail

Natalie Portman will be next "Thor"-Film about the demigoddess

Natalie Portman becomes a demigoddess in the next “Thor” film

© Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

Natalie Portman becomes the title character in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. As such, she must face worldly horrors. Warning, spoilers!




In the fourth part of the “Thor” series called “Love and Thunder”, Chris Hemsworth (37) will pass on his god hammer Mjölnir to Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman (39). This significant changing of the guard has been in place for over a year. Portman has now revealed an important detail in an interview with the “Fatherly” page: The film by Oscar winner Taika Waititi (45) will remain true to the comic book with the aspect that Foster will not only have to face super villains, but also cancer.

The way Portman talks about this storyline even suggests that the disease could make up a large part of the story: The film “is based on the graphic novel ‘Mighty Thor’. She is undergoing cancer treatment and is also a superhero “said Portman.

The actress worked as a female lead in the first part of the “Thor” series, in the second part her part was already much smaller and in “Thor 3: Day of Decision” she was no longer seen at all. Her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Love and Thunder” is scheduled for February 10, 2022 in this country.

CodeList


Previous articleBitcoin and Co. on an upward trend
Next articleMatthew McConaughey: “Sexual Tension” Between Jennifer Anistons and Brad Pitt?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv