Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNewsThis is Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso
News

This is Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




Matt Damon (50) has been married to his wife Luciana Barroso (45) for 15 years. They met in 2003 while filming “Inseparable”, in which he played the lead role.

Matt Damon: This is how he met his wife, Luciana Barroso

Luciana Barrosa was a bartender in Miami where Matt’s film was shot. Damon, who once lived in a shared apartment with Ben Affleck, visited the bar and saw his future wife there for the first time. As Luciana told Vogue Australia, the actor fled from the crowd behind the pretty Argentinean’s bar.

The bartender at the time was not at all enthusiastic about that. “I said, ‘You know, when you’re here, you can’t just stand around!’ He’d trained as a bartender for a movie years ago, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of tips that night“, So Luciana opposite the” Vogue Australia “.

In 2005 the two married in New York. Luciana brought a daughter from his first marriage into the relationship, whom the actor even adopted.

We’ll tell you all you need to know about Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso in the video.




This is how cute Sarah Jessica Parker's son looked in 2011.

Matt Damon is delighted with a Golden Globe


Previous articleVR music summer: But there is still a concert atmosphere in Tüßling
Next articleBitcoin is becoming a means of payment in El Salvador
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv