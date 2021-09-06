This is Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon (50) has been married to his wife Luciana Barroso (45) for 15 years. They met in 2003 while filming “Inseparable”, in which he played the lead role.

Matt Damon: This is how he met his wife, Luciana Barroso

Luciana Barrosa was a bartender in Miami where Matt’s film was shot. Damon, who once lived in a shared apartment with Ben Affleck, visited the bar and saw his future wife there for the first time. As Luciana told Vogue Australia, the actor fled from the crowd behind the pretty Argentinean’s bar.

The bartender at the time was not at all enthusiastic about that. “I said, ‘You know, when you’re here, you can’t just stand around!’ He’d trained as a bartender for a movie years ago, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of tips that night“, So Luciana opposite the” Vogue Australia “.

In 2005 the two married in New York. Luciana brought a daughter from his first marriage into the relationship, whom the actor even adopted.

We’ll tell you all you need to know about Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso in the video.







