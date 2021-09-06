Monday, September 6, 2021
This is how harmoniously Reese Witherspoon’s family celebrates Thanksgiving

By Vimal Kumar
They shine like one another! On November 26th, Thanksgiving was traditionally celebrated with families in the USA. While delicacies such as turkey and apple pie are usually served at the Thanksgiving Festival, the celebrants also like to capture the moments with the camera. This also applies to celebrities like Reese Witherspoon (44): Together with her rascals, she now posed for a harmonious Thanksgiving pic.

on Instagram the blonde posted a family photo with her husband Jim Toth (50) and their children Ava (21), Deacon (17) and Tennessee (8). Smartly dressed, they stand together in front of an elaborately set table and smile happily at the camera. Is that the anticipation of an upcoming feast? There was an insight into the overwhelming menu of the evening in the accompanying story of the film star: Sweet potatoes from the oven and a fantastic dessert buffet with various cakes and marshmallows were sometimes to choose from!

Despite the pompous celebrations, the 44-year-old remembered the main idea of ​​the festival: the expression of gratitude. Reese therefore added special words to her snapshot. “I’m so grateful for everyone who is on the front lines, for healthcare professionals, and for everyone who cares about someone today”, wrote the “Walk the Line” actress.

