This interview with Jennifer Aniston is nothing short of gruesome

Just recently conversations between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan made the rounds at David Letterman’s “Late Night”. The interviews of the early noughties do not stand up to the scrutiny of 2021 and show that Britney Spears was far from the only one who suffered from the insane pressure of the media: Letterman pestered the It girls with questions about their drug addiction, prison sentences and (for a long time anyway) medially cannibalized mistakes of the two. In the end, Hilton and Lohan were close to tears.

And an interview with actress Jennifer Aniston from 1998 has now been catapulted into 2021. How could this type of “talk” ever get away?

The then 29-year-old was actually a guest on talk show host Letterman to promote her new film “Love in Every Relationship”. Right at the beginning of the interview, the actress revealed that she would not really feel comfortable with such TV appearances: “Especially with you. I love you. But I fear you.” In retrospect, it almost seems as if she had clairvoyant abilities …

After Letterman asked if she was often besieged by fans, Aniston describes a weird encounter in a steam room. An anecdote that lived mainly because of it and caused laughter because all the characters – including Aniston – were naked in the scene. Seconds later, Jennifer Aniston’s hair suddenly found itself in David Letterman’s mouth.

There is no explanation as to why the talk show master got up on the actress from behind and tried to eat one of her hair strands like spaghetti. He then claimed that it had “something to do with the steam bath”. Even Aniston himself obviously did not know how to react and even pointed out that the audience had to gasp for air at the action and seemed anything but enthusiastic.

“That’s something I do No way

forgotten “, Jennifer mumbled after she put in the handkerchief she had tried to wipe Letterman’s spit from her hair with. Letterman laughed. And afterwards he added one more therapy by recommending therapy because she was” like that ready to look “.









Today it is physically uncomfortable to watch these scenes. The internet agrees:

Just saw a clip of letterman sucking on poor Jennifer Aniston’s hair in the 90s and I guess at this point it’s more that I’m wondering if there’s some brain chemical men have that makes them absolutely batshit insane – Amanda Hackett (@ae_hackett) February 19, 2021

What do the interviews by Hilton, Lohan and Aniston with the paparazzi hysteria of the nineties and noughties and the most recent Britney Spears documentary make clear? Famous women back then were neither taken seriously nor respected for their work. They were either treated like sex symbols, crazy addicts, or well-behaved potatoes.

There was no place or need for complex and multi-dimensional women who write their own story – without shame. Gossip magazines invented the stories and shaped the celebrities exactly how they would best sell.

I remember this. Every Letterman interview was like this. That’s why he was so good. One of a kind. I could watch old Letterman interviews like this all day If y’all triggered and want more, find his Jennifer Aniston one Or if you want to get more triggered, google Don Rickles https://t.co/OfW1wGQEP3 – Brandon Myers 🏇🏻 (@hackerhog) February 14, 2021

David Letterman was part of that machine and used interviews with women to get himself talking. What was successful back then seems disgusting and bizarre today, more than 20 years later. In 2021 a moderator would be kicked out on edge after such appearances. Rightly so …