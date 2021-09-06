The Rock announces good news: Red Notice: Most expensive Netflix movie of all time has a release date – Panorama

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in “Red Notice” Photo: Frank Masi / NETFLIX





Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave it away: The start date for “Red Notice” has finally been announced. The most expensive Netflix film ever has a star studded cast.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) has revealed the secret: The main actor revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday (July 8th) when the Netflix film “Red Notice” will be available Look forward to the action comedy November 12, 2021.

“I thank Netflix for the trust and vision of making the biggest investment of all time,” said Dwayne Johnson, who is involved as a co-producer, in his post. He also thanks director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber (46) and his “incredibly talented (and highly unattractive)” co-stars Ryan Reynolds (44, “Deadpool”) and Gal Gadot (36, “Wonder Woman”), jokes “The Rock” about the star studded cast.









Reynolds and Gadot have also announced the launch date on social media. “This is my first streaming film of my career and I wanted to make it big and special for all fans around the world,” Johnson reveals about its special premiere.

“Red Notice”: That’s what it’s about

“The Rock” also gives an insight into the plot of the film in its post: “The top profilers of the FBI. The most wanted art thief in the world. And the greatest con man the world has ever seen.” The characters pursue the alleged perpetrator in different countries. The shooting, which had to be interrupted due to the corona pandemic, also took place in several locations, including in Italy.

Rawson Marshall Thurber directed the film and wrote the screenplay. “The Rock” has already worked with him for “Skyscraper” (2018) and “Central Intelligence” (2016), among others. The film was initially planned for the cinema via Universal, but is now being published by the streaming service Netflix. In total, “Red Notice” is said to have cost more than 160 million US dollars (around 135 million euros) to produce. The agent thriller “The Gray Man” should soon overtake “Red Notice” with 200 million dollars (around 169 million euros) on Netflix.





