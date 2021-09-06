That’s how attractive her father is at 66

Chris Hemsworth: That’s how attractive his father is at 66

05.09.2021 11:02 pm

Chris and Liam Hemsworth are some of the hottest hotties in Hollywood – their dad’s photos clearly show who they owe their good genes to.

Craig Hemsworth (66) can really be proud of himself. He is the father of three actors Liam (31), Chris (38) and Luke Hemsworth (40). They congratulated their dad today with cute pictures on Instagram on Australian Father’s Day.

It was particularly noticeable how attractive the pensioner still is.

Chris Hemsworth’s Champion

In his posting he mentioned “Marvel“-Star Chris Hemsworth his dad his very own champion. He wrote: “Thank you for always being there for me. I love you dad“.

Together with a likeable father-son selfie, the Hollywood actor posted some pictures from the Hemsworth family album. Jesus, how cute were the Hemsworth boys when they were little boys?

Top fit in old age

Chris Hemsworth’s little brother Liam, however, did not dwell in the past, but posted current pictures of his father on the beach. And they are really an announcement.









Even at 66 years of age, the Australian still seems to be in great shape. We are very impressed! Likewise Dwayne Johnson. He commented on brother Chris’ father-son selfie: “Wow, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Happy Father’s Day, you two stallions.“

Good genes

The photos show once again that the Hemsworth brothers were endowed with genetically top-quality DNA. Because not only the father of the brothers is a bomb, the mother also seems to be aging in slow motion.

You don’t even see her 60 years of age in the woman. She is happily touring the world with her boys and is clearly enjoying her life.

Then we can look forward to how attractive Chris and Liam will still look 25 years from now.