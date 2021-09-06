Suri Cruise (15): Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter is suddenly a teen! – People

There is one sentence that mums and dads hear sooo often: the little ones grow up so quickly! And yes, how true!

Best, very fresh celebrity example: Suri Cruise. The daughter of Katie Holmes (42) and Tom Cruise (58), whom we have rarely seen in recent years, is suddenly a teen!

Zack, 15 years old! April 18 was Suri’s big day and of course the young lady celebrated it, corona compliant with a mask of course: she strolled through Manhattan with her friends, there was ice cream and flowers for the birthday child. What should of course not be missing at this age – selfies in front of chic old house facades.

It’s nice to see Suri shining so relaxed. Especially since her childhood was relaxed. Her parents, successful Hollywood stars, were once considered a dream couple. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married for six years. In June 2012, she filed for divorce and sought sole custody of Suri. Since then, the girl is said to have only seen her father once or twice. Tom Cruise is a senior member of the Scientology sect.





Katie, Suri and Tom in 2011 – the world of the family was no longer in orderPhoto: PPNY / GSNY / Splash News



By the way, Mama Katie was spotted in New York on Suri’s birthday. Alone. What worries one or the other fan directly. Because Katie is actually freshly in love. It wasn’t until December, on her 42nd birthday, that she and Emilio Vitolo (33) made their love public. The cook and co-owner of the celebrity bar “Emilio’s Ballato” (spaghetti with turkey: 17 euros) congratulated with a film-like declaration of love: “The most wonderful, loving and beautiful person. Whenever I see your face it makes me smile. Congratulations!!! I love you!!”









And Katie wrote under it: “Thank you so much, my dear. I love you too ”- and decorated her words with five red hearts. Huh.





Katie and Suri (here in 2019) have a close relationship, after all, the girl grew up with her mother Photo: GC Images



Suri happy, mom (hopefully still) happy. And Suri’s dad Tom should be back too. Apparently it sparked on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. Tom is said to have fallen in love with co-star Hayley Atwell (38).