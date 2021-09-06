Tuesday, September 7, 2021
She’s in love with Jodie Foster

“Jodie Foster, because she is always very, very authentically true to herself,” said the Oscar winner, praising the ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ star. And the 45-year-old actress also admits she has a crush on ‘Memento’ star Guy Pearce. When asked who she had a crush on as a young girl, she told Vogue magazine: “It’s that simple: Guy Pearce. I’ve been in love with him since I was 11 years old. We have the same birthday. I think I still have a bit of a crush on him, if I’m being completely honest. ”




In the 2021 Hollywood portfolio of the British ‘Vogue’, other stars were also asked about their Hollywood icons. For example, Amanda Seyfried reveals that she adores Judy Garland. “Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for every reason.” Jodie Foster reveals she had a crush on Robert Redford. “Robert Redford. I had every picture of him. I drew pictures of him all over the place, especially when he had a mustache. Every time I drew him he had a little mustache.” And Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes that she is very similar to her own Hollywood icon, Sophia Loren.

BANG Showbiz


