Secret career start for Kate Winslet’s daughter

Her eldest daughter follows in her footsteps – and nobody noticed: Mia Threapleton has been working on her acting career secretly, quietly and quietly, as Kate Winslet has now proudly revealed in an interview.

Kate Winslet first appeared in front of the camera when she was 16, and then shot the hit film “Titanic” when she was 22. Her eldest daughter is around the same age – and she is doing the same to her mother now. Mia Threapleton started acting.

“She’s 20 now and she’s an actor,” said Kate Winslet on the British breakfast show “Lorraine”. “This is a really wonderful thing,” enthused the “Titanic” star. Mia is currently in the Czech Republic to act in a television series.









“You didn’t know she was my daughter”

Most of all, Kate Winslet is happy that Mia bears her father’s name. The actress was married to director Jim Threapleton for three years. The 20-year-old daughter comes from this marriage.

“It’s great for her to have a different surname and that it stayed under the radar,” said Kate Winslet. “The people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter, and of course that was very important for their self-esteem.”

As Kate Winslet said, she “always suspected” that her daughter would one day follow in her footsteps. “Then a few years ago she said she’d just try it.” The young actress played her first major role in 2020 in the Irish thriller “Shadows”.

Mia is Kate Winslet’s oldest daughter. Three years after the birth, the now 45-year-old gave birth to her second child: Joe, who is now 17. Baby number three followed in 2013. Bear Blaze is seven years old today.